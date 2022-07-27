Jerry Howard (at microphone) speaks Sunday during a ceremony honoring Sgt. Henry Taylor, a Civil War-era Medal of Honor recipient from Galena, Ill. Howard, commander of American Legion Fickbohm-Hissem Post 193, Galena, spoke during a ceremony held as part of a Medal of Honor caravan traveling across U.S. 20 to the Indiana border.
Jerry Howard (at microphone) speaks Sunday during a ceremony honoring Sgt. Henry Taylor, a Civil War-era Medal of Honor recipient from Galena, Ill. Howard, commander of American Legion Fickbohm-Hissem Post 193, Galena, spoke during a ceremony held as part of a Medal of Honor caravan traveling across U.S. 20 to the Indiana border.
GALENA, Ill. — A ceremony on Sunday honored the nearly 160-year-old actions of one of Galena’s highest-decorated hometown heroes.
Sgt. Henry H. Taylor was a Galena native who received the Medal of Honor in 1863. The highest military honor, the medal is awarded by Congress for risking life in combat beyond the call of duty.
A caravan of military veterans groups crossing Illinois along U.S. 20 — newly designated as the Illinois Medal of Honor Highway — stopped Sunday in Galena to honor Taylor and his accomplishments.
“He became the recipient of the Medal of Honor (for his actions) at the Battle of Vicksburg,” said Jerry Howard, commander of American Legion Fickbohm-Hissem Post 193, Galena.
Taylor became the first Union soldier to plant the country’s flag in enemy territory during the battle on June 25, 1863.
“He planted the flag while (the enemy) was shooting at him,” Howard said. “His unit lost almost 90 soldiers killed that day.”
The caravan continued on from Galena to the Indiana border, transporting another significant flag.
“Last year, we had the passing of the Medal of Honor flag from Iowa to Illinois,” Howard said. “Today, we’re going to take it from Illinois to the Indiana border. We have representatives here from the American Legion and the (Veterans of Foreign Wars) and other dignitaries. The goal is for this caravan to leave East Dubuque, stop in Galena, stop in Elgin and La Grange, and then hand off this Medal of Honor flag to our fellow legionnaires in Indiana.”
Eventually, the caravan will have crossed U.S. 20 from coast-to-coast — a trip of more than 3,000 miles.
Walter Johnson, historian with Post 193, has researched Taylor, his life and accomplishments. Taylor was born July 4, 1841, near Galena in rural Jo Daviess County.
“He lived on a farm with his family and his father also went into the Civil War,” Johnson said. “When he was mustered out of the Army, he lived in Center City, Kansas. He was a prominent citizen there and he was a banker.”
Taylor died May 3, 1909, in Kansas, where he is buried.
Sunday’s caravan honored Taylor as well as the other recipients of the medal.
“This medal represents some of the greatest people who have served in the U.S. military,” said James Kessler, past department commander for the American Legion in Iowa.
Organizers of Sunday’s ceremony unveiled a replica highway sign designating U.S. 20 as the “Illinois Medal of Honor Highway” as well as a bust of Taylor created by Jo Daviess County-based sculptor David Seagraves.
“I started out with a picture of him from when he was older, then I tried to figure out what he would have looked like at age 22,” Seagraves said.
Howard described Sunday’s ceremony as “reinvigorating our community around our hero from 160 years ago.”
