POTOSI, Wis. -- Light morning rain did not deter a large crowd from showing up for fried catfish this morning.
A little after the meal started at 11 a.m., more than 100 people were lined up to get their just-fried fish at the Potosi Fire Department Catfish Festival. The festival, which is in its 63rd year, serves as the department's biggest fundraiser of the year.
"It grows every year," said Fire Chef Ryne Emler. "It just seems to get bigger and bigger."
Emler said the department spent the past week preparing the 1,300 pounds of catfish, which were fried Sunday at the Potosi Fire and Rescue Building on Main Street.
Most years, Emler said, the catfish is gone by 2:30 p.m. Between the fish and hot dogs, the festival typically serves 1,500 meals, he said. Meals this year were $14 apiece, and attendees could eat at the Fire and Rescue Building or carry out their lunch.
Emler said organizers added an option of burgers and fries for those looking for an option other than fish.
A parade was held in downtown Potosi prior to the meal. The event also featured bounce houses for kids, a bean bag tournament and a beer tent.
"This is huge," Emler said of the fundraiser. "It's our biggest fundraiser of the year."
He said funds go toward anything the volunteer department needs, such as turnout gear that can cost upwards of $3,000. The department also purchased a new pumper/tanker truck earlier this year.
"I also just want to thank all our sponsors," Emler said. "We have 48 members on the department right now, so we're good there, but it literally takes all 48 working two jobs."
Potosi resident Lester Jantzen -- a former Grant County, Wis., supervisor and a member of Potosi Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5276 -- said the VFW post always takes an opportunity to support the local fire department, and he did so Sunday by buying and eating a catfish meal.
"All the donations the VFW gets is what we end up donating back to the community," he said with a laugh. "But it's always a good meal."
Bill Hohmann, also a local VFW member, said the organization has been presenting the colors at the start of the festival's parade for years.
"It's a good event," he said. "It's a really big fundraiser. It's good for the community. We have some of the best firefighters I know, one of the best volunteer departments in the county. It's good to support them."
Cindy Leibfried, of Potosi, attended the festival with her daughter, Kayla Riese, now of Stoughton, Wis. Leibfried said they had attended the event for years and were glad to support the local firefighters.
"It's a good time to see family members and other people you haven't seen in a while," Riese said. "And you can also get some really good fish."