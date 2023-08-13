Potosi Fire Department Catfish Festival
Buy Now

Members of the Potosi Fire Department fry catfish Sunday at the 63rd annual Potosi Fire Department Catfish Festival. The festival is the department's biggest fundraiser of the year.

 Kayli Reese

POTOSI, Wis. -- Light morning rain did not deter a large crowd from showing up for fried catfish this morning. 

A little after the meal started at 11 a.m., more than 100 people were lined up to get their just-fried fish at the Potosi Fire Department Catfish Festival. The festival, which is in its 63rd year, serves as the department's biggest fundraiser of the year. 

Recommended for you