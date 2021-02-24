Students at Resurrection Elementary School in Dubuque will have a temporary home for the 2021-2022 school year.
They will attend classes in the school buildings on the St. Anthony Catholic Church campus while a new Resurrection school is being constructed.
“We believe this to be a stronger move to keep all the (Resurrection) students on one campus,” said Phillip Bormann, chief administrator of Holy Family Catholic Schools.
Church of the Resurrection and Holy Family leaders plan to demolish a wing of the current Resurrection school and construct a three-story building in its place to serve elementary students. The project is on track to start after the last day of the current school year, and construction is expected to last about one year, said the Rev. Phil Gibbs, pastor of Church of the Resurrection.
Originally, officials planned to keep Resurrection students on campus during construction, housing some students in portable classes, others in the church and younger children in the wing of the building not affected by construction.
Another opportunity opened up, however, when St. Anthony and Holy Family leaders decided to move students at St. Anthony-Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion Program to the Wahlert Catholic High School and Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School campus next school year.
That created a new space for the Resurrection students while their school is under construction. Bormann said the move means there won’t be students onsite at Resurrection during a construction project, staff and students can use a building designed to be a school, and it will save the expenses of bringing in portable classrooms.
“I think it’s about keeping our church community together, preschool through grade five,” Bormann said. “That way, we are not fragmented across one site in the portables and the church basement.”
Gibbs noted that with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, students would have needed to be spaced out further if they stayed on the Resurrection campus, which would have required more space.
The Rev. Steven Rosonke, pastor of St. Anthony Catholic Church, said church leaders sent a letter to parishioners to ask their input on the move and received an “overwhelmingly positive” response.
“There’s nothing complicated about it,” he said. “It’s just as simple as being nice to our neighbors here.”
Resurrection students will make use of both school buildings on the St. Anthony church campus, Bormann said. Students who normally ride the school bus to Resurrection will be able to ride to St. Anthony.
And at the end of the process, Resurrection students will have a new school.
“We’re excited for it to get up and going again with the construction and the planning, so it’s very positive for our school community,” Bormann said.