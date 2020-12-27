Heartland Financial USA announced:
Promotions:
Isaiah Johnson, portfolio manager I.
German Gutierrez-Cardoza, portfolio manager I.
Brent Segvich, portfolio manager I.
Pablo Santos Alonso, portfolio manager I.
New hires:
Amanda Hogan, customer care representative.
Titus Langlois, customer care representative.
Josie Wickre, customer care representative.
Heather Haugen, senior project manager.
Donna Styers, business analyst.
Edward Christian, regional credit officer.
Tracy Swaim, enterprise fraud manager.
Travis Schlemme, portfolio manager.
Beth Kaiser, project manager.
CJ Miller, IAM coordinator.
East Central Intergovernmental Association announced the following promotions/new hires:
Matt Specht, director of community and economic development.
Roseann Sabers, documentation specialist.
Katie Bahl, community advocate.
Kelley Brown, grants program manager.
Women’s Leadership Network, of Dubuque, announced its new Board of Directors for 2021: Julie Kronlage, president; Justine Bemis, president-elect; Kelly Wenzelman, past president; Jill Gogel, secretary; Stephanie Meyers, treasurer; Lauren Minert, communications; Jessica Schneider, communications; Margaret O’Reily, membership; Amy Green, programming; Miranda Ernst, special events; Kaley Rigdon, member-at-large; and Robyn McDermott, connections.
Dupaco Community Credit Union received the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Impact Award. Dupaco was the top Paycheck Protection Program credit union lender in the state of Iowa, according to a press release. Dupaco lent out nearly $30 million to 654 small businesses through PPP, with an average loan size of $45,000. Nearly half of Dupaco’s PPP loans were for $10,000 or less.