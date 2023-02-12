A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting and stalking a woman three years ago.
Anthony G. Brothern, 54, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of domestic assault impeding airflow and stalking while subject to a criminal protective order.
As part of a plea deal, charges of domestic assault causing injury, domestic assault with use or display of a weapon and first-degree harassment were dismissed, according to the sentencing order from Judge Thomas Bitter.
Court documents state that Lynn Jenaman, 43, of Dubuque, contacted police on March 27, 2020, to report that Brothern had assaulted her over the past month.
Jenaman told police that the assaults took place at two different Dubuque residences. The incidents included Jenaman being choked and Brothern threatening her while holding a knife, and that “she was held against her own will and was constantly being assaulted if she attempted to leave,” documents state.
Jenaman reported that the abuse took place every day and included Brothern “punching her in the face and head, stomping on her ribs and holding her to the floor by the hair,” documents state.
Jenaman’s injuries included bruising to her legs, scratches around her left ear and a cigarette burn on her left hand.
Documents state that in May 2020, Brothern made numerous threats against Jenaman while leaving a series of voicemail messages on her phone.