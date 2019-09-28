DARLINGTON, Wis. — The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors recently passed a resolution expressing opposition to the legalization of marijuana in Wisconsin, calling on the state to review statistics and data surrounding marijuana use.
While having no legal effect, the resolution provoked the ire of some medical marijuana proponents.
The board approved the resolution — adapted from a similar measure approved in Florence County — by a 12-4 vote, with Supervisors Bob Boyle, Kriss Marion, Ursula Fecht and Rita Buchholz in opposition.
“To me, this seems like the perfect topic to do a referendum on,” Marion said. “Let’s find out where the 51% (of residents) sit on this in our county. … I feel like this is too quick.”
Several supervisors said they received comments from constituents opposing legalization.
Chairman Jack Sauer said the county cannot afford to incur potential costs stemming from marijuana use.
“I’m here to represent the bulk of the taxpayers of my district,” he said.
DRIVING and CRIME
The resolution, which did not distinguish between medical or recreational use of marijuana, outlines negative impacts associated with cannabis regarding employment, education, health and safety. But scientific evidence conveys a complicated landscape that casts doubt on some of its assertions.
On several subjects, researchers say the effects of marijuana use are inconclusive, stemming from the challenges of conducting research due to the drug’s Schedule I status. That category includes drugs considered to have a high potential for abuse and no accepted medical use, such as heroin and LSD.
The resolution drew attention to U.S. states that, following legalization, observed “unintended consequences,” including increased motor vehicle crash rates, marijuana addiction among youth and criminal behavior. Officials at the meeting referenced Colorado, which along with Washington, was one of the first two states to legalize recreational cannabis in 2012.
A 2018 report published by that state’s Division of Criminal Justice showed mixed effects of legalization.
On the road, the number of traffic fatalities in which a driver tested positive for any cannabinoid, including THC, more than doubled from 55 to 139 from 2013 to 2017. But the percent of drivers in fatal crashes who tested positive for THC at the level that Colorado considers an offense decreased from 11.6% in 2016 to 7.5% in 2017.
Sheriff Reg Gill nonetheless characterized the prospect of an additional source of impaired driving as a public health concern.
“We have enough of a problem with alcohol,” he said.
HEALTH and SOCIAL IMPACTS
Examining the health risks of marijuana use, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that the drug can negatively impact memory and mental health, especially among youth whose brains are still developing.
Dave Ohnstad, a rural Darlington resident who addressed the board, drew attention to such harms.
“We have spent a half a century ... trying to stop the use of tobacco because of adverse health effects, and I fail to understand why we would try to legalize something that could be even worse,” he said.
But research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association indicated that youth use of marijuana did not increase significantly in states across the country following medical legalization and actually decreased in states that permit recreational use.
RETAIL CANNABIS BAN
The Lafayette County supervisors also presented the first reading of a proposed ordinance that would prohibit the establishment of marijuana businesses within the county in the event the drug is legalized in Wisconsin. The resolution will be reviewed again at the board’s October meeting.
The prohibition includes all resale or commercial selling of marijuana, products that contain marijuana and drug paraphernalia, but it does not apply to hemp products.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has proposed legalizing medical marijuana and bills recently introduced in the Wisconsin Legislature would legalize both medical and recreational use. But Republican leaders have indicated such proposals will not gain traction.
Argyle resident Ash Kyrie told the board that its preemptive action will exclude Lafayette County from needed revenue if the drug is legalized.
Earlier this year, University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers estimated that the statewide economic benefits of medical marijuana legalization would total $1.1 billion within five years.
“When cannabis is legalized in Wisconsin ... there will be a rather large pie to distribute,” Kyrie said.