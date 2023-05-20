Leaders of several substance-use treatment advocacy groups are pressuring Dubuque County health and government officials to spend money the county is set to receive from a national lawsuit.
County officials say they first want to develop a plan to spend it responsibly.
Board members of Dubuque Harm Reduction, I Hate Heroin and the religious community signed a letter addressed to the Dubuque County Board of Health urging prompt action in utilizing the funds earmarked for entities involved in national lawsuits against opioid manufacturers. They say urgency is needed when addressing the current opioid crisis.
The Board of Health invited several of those advocacy organizations to attend a meeting Wednesday. There, advocates expressed frustration with the ongoing efforts to plan and organize the settlement money. None of the $575,000 Dubuque County officials expect to receive this summer has been allocated, according to Dubuque County Auditor Kevin Dragotto.
Dubuque Harm Reduction Board President Evan Hudson critiqued, in particular, a county-level plan to invest the money and then use its interest to pay for a county position focused on substance use treatment and prevention.
“It is my opinion — based on firsthand experience and lived experience as a recovering heroin addict, but also daily interactions with people who are suffering from addiction and mental health issues, really severely — is that this is a pressing issue,” he told the Board of Health. “The worst possible thing that we can do is what we’ve already been doing, which is waiting ... So many people are working on this issue, but in a fragmented manner that is not addressing the systemic issues, the structural issues that cause just so much suffering which people in rooms like this one are insulated from.
“If you see on the street, people are going into psychosis,” he continued. “Overdose is a daily fact of life and daily risk.”
Dragotto said that he had proposed the investment plan as a way to ensure the funds last.
“That was largely due to the amount of funds we will have at any given point, versus what we’ll receive over the course of the settlements — which range from eight years to 18 years,” he said.
Board of Health Member Amy Crow Sunleaf, a brain health therapist who serves on the working group of county officials, lauded Dragotto’s plan as a responsible choice.
“Sustainability is a good thing, so we don’t just spend it and then get to a cliff,” she said.
Members of the working group also said they intend to go to a conference in Des Moines soon to learn more about acceptable uses of the funds and what processes need to be followed to spend them.
Hudson thanked the Board of Health for trying to protect the county’s fiscal health, but said their worrying over authority and process was “a characteristic of learned helplessness.”
“I think that’s really important, especially when we talk about sustainability and looking at long-term planning of programs that can enrich our community — because we are talking about structural realignment to our approach to public health in Dubuque,” he said, adding that systemic issues and bureaucracy have caused people to lose vital services.
According to Dragotto, the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors has the sole authority to approve spending of the settlement dollars.
Supervisor Ann McDonough said she wanted to act both swiftly and sustainably and asked for a plan from the Board of Health as soon as possible.
“I’m not in the conversation, because I have been told it would be best if it were more organic,” she said. “Getting that organized and bringing it to the Board (of Supervisors) needs to be a priority.”
Board of Health Chairwoman Sandra Larson said she would like to use a big chunk of the county’s earliest payment on a supply of naloxone — a drug that stops opioid overdose if administered in time — to be distributed by the Health Department, as the advocates recommended.
Diane Heiken, board member of I Hate Heroin and a career pharmaceutical professional, said the Iowa Legislature passed a bill — signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday — that allows the health department to distribute naloxone, now that it has been approved to be purchased over-the-counter.
“It would be legal for all kinds of entities — a county health department is one of them, a school district, a social services provider, and more — to be secondary distributors,” she said.
