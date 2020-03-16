A Dubuque man accused of shooting at a utility pole was recently sentenced to 20 days in jail.
Renaldo R. Snead, 22, of 1731 Washington St., pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County to reckless use of a firearm and possession of marijuana.
Snead also was charged with carrying weapons and possession of ecstasy and drug paraphernalia. Those charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, according to court documents.
He was sentenced last week to 360 days in jail, with 340 days suspended. He also must serve two years of informal probation.
Court documents state Dubuque police were called to the area of East 17th and White streets May 15 after gunfire was reported. A witness said a man shot into the air at the utility pole and ran away.
Snead was arrested the following day in the area of East 19th and Jackson streets, and was carrying a loaded handgun, marijuana, ecstasy and drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.
Snead allegedly told police that he was walking home when the gun fell out of his pocket and fired. He said he picked up the gun and went home.