GALENA, Ill. — A Dubuque-based medical provider is adding a second cardiologist to a monthly outreach clinic held in Jo Daviess County.
UnityPoint Clinic cardiologist Dr. Tauseef Khan will be joining Dr. Timothy Martin for clinics at Midwest Medical Center in Galena.
The addition provides more patients in the Galena area an opportunity to schedule appointments close to home.
“We’re really excited about this,” said Geri Schilling-Johnson, director of clinical operations at UnityPoint Health-Dubuque. “We’re always looking for ways to bring our services closer to the patient — any way to make services more patient-centric.”
Martin has provided outreach services at Midwest Medical Center for the past two years. Khan provides a similar monthly outreach clinic in Guttenberg, Iowa.
“Outreach in rural communities is so important because we are able to provide expert care to the local community and, thereby, improve quality of life, cut down on transportation needs and cut down on the (patient) load at the main hospitals in the area,” Khan said.
Schilling-Johnson said outreach clinics help ensure patients keep their appointments with their cardiologists by lessening the risks of weather- or transportation-related disruptions to their heart-related care.
“It helps to keep (cardiology) patients in a good pattern with their doctors,” Schilling-Johnson said. “It’s really important to have that trust and good open communication between (patients and doctors).”
Khan said maintaining a close relationship between patients and physicians is important in the field of cardiology.
“People who are subacutely sick — not acutely sick —have a tendency to wait until (their illness) becomes a bigger problem,” he said.
Khan said he expects to be busy in Galena.
“In my Dubuque clinic, I have several patients from the Galena area — some from as far away as Sterling, Ill.,” he said.