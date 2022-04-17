Ducks

Mallards swim in the waters of O'Leary's Lake in rural Hazel Green, Wis. 

 Photo by Veronica McAvoy

About 25 caption suggestions were posted to the Telegraph Herald Facebook page since Wednesday for this photo.

Here are some of our favorites. Check out the TH’s page for the next caption-contest photo, posted at 5 p.m. each Wednesday. 

  • Ashton Thompson -- "I thought we were flying south. This doesn't look like Texas!"
  • Mike Onken -- "Things are so crazy these days even all the ducks can't get into a row. "
  • Ron Axtell -- "Instead of getting in a row, we just decided to wing it today."

