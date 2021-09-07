A decade after the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources first published a chronic wasting disease plan that raised alarm over the disease’s increasing prevalence, the agency is set to convene stakeholders in coming months for a second five-year review.
Efforts to control the disease in Wisconsin have faced numerous legislative roadblocks and backlash from residents and industry groups. All the while, CWD has continued to spread, presenting an ongoing threat to the health of Wisconsin’s wild deer herd and those of neighboring states.
“I think, unfortunately, CWD is here to stay,” said Brian Preston, executive director of Dubuque County Conservation. “We need to learn to manage it and keep it as low a percentage as possible. It really comes down to people being smart about what they do.”
The prevalence of CWD — an always-fatal, infectious disease in deer, moose and elk — has increased significantly since it was first detected in Wisconsin and Illinois in 2002 and in Iowa in 2013.
The causative agent is a misfolded protein known as a prion that is found in the saliva, urine and feces of infected animals. Prions can persist in the environment in soil and plants and remain infectious for years.
Although no cases of transmission to humans or livestock have been documented, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people not consume meat from CWD-positive animals.
The Wisconsin DNR has incentivized the culling of deer from areas with high CWD prevalence by offering payments for positive kills and out-of-season shooting permits for landowners, but testing has revealed a continued increase in cases among deer throughout southern Wisconsin.
That includes a hotspot encompassing most of Iowa County, eastern Lafayette County and northern Grant County. In 2020, 464 cases of CWD were confirmed in Iowa County; 35 in Lafayette County; and 70 in Grant County.
The DNR noted in its 2010 report that recreational hunting alone is not sufficient to manage CWD. By that time, however, the department had discontinued its targeted sharpshooting program after it encountered swift public backlash.
Lawmakers and industry leaders also have resisted proposals to ban baiting and feeding of deer and the transport of deer carcasses across the state.
The DNR also faces limits to its enforcement powers over the state’s 311 registered deer farms and hunting ranches, which are a vector through which CWD spreads from captive to wild populations.
“It’s the public will that’s going to inform what we as a state resource agency can and cannot do,” said Tami Ryan, DNR wildlife health section chief. “Certainly, there is a diversity of social, economic and political perspectives when it comes to disease management and white-tailed deer.”
DNR efforts have focused on surveillance, research and hunting incentives.
Wisconsin’s success is interlocked with that of neighboring states, which also have detected a rise in CWD cases.
Just last year, 25 cases of CWD were confirmed in Jo Daviess County, Ill.
In Iowa, infections are most prevalent in the northeastern section of the state, where the Iowa DNR has recorded at least 23 cases to date in Clayton, Dubuque and Jackson counties.
Wildlife experts said it is reasonable to believe that infected deer have forded the Mississippi River but also likely that hunters have transported carcasses across state lines.
Even disposing of bones after dressing an infected deer spreads prions into the environment, said Rachel Ruden, wildlife veterinarian with the Iowa DNR.
Education and hunting promotion remain key components of CWD mitigation.
“Some of the most important aspects of our program … would be stopping the use of bait and mineral salt licks,” said Iowa DNR Depredation Biologist Ross Ellingson. “CWD spreads the easiest through saliva.”
The Wisconsin DNR stakeholder committee will convene this autumn, and the agency expects to present its review to the state Natural Resources Board in the spring.
Wisconsin recently was selected to pilot a CWD modeling project in partnership with the National Wildlife Health Center and data analytics company Ventana Systems.
Ryan is optimistic that utilizing Wisconsin’s robust data repository concerning biological and social factors that contribute to CWD spread will optimize the agency’s future interventions.
“We’ve had a lot of hits, meaning successes, and we’ve had some misses,” she said.