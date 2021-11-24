Construction of a new Resurrection Elementary School in Dubuque remains on track to be ready for students next fall.
“It’s going actually rather well,” said the Rev. Phil Gibbs, pastor of Church of the Resurrection, on Tuesday. “The weather conditions have been very favorable for us. It’s been a good year for construction.”
Officials from the parish and Holy Family Catholic Schools this summer broke ground on the $8.6 million, three-story building that will become the new home for Resurrection students.
The old Resurrection Elementary School was built in 1961, and parish officials have said the building was showing its age. Holy Family officials also generally are working to upgrade elementary facilities as part of their strategic plan.
Gibbs noted that the work at Resurrection over the past several months has included pouring the foundation, erecting exterior walls and installing classroom walls. The building’s roof is expected to be installed in January, and crews will spend the winter months working on the building’s interior.
The school is expected to be finished in June, Gibbs said. Meanwhile, a parish capital campaign to pay for part of the construction costs remains ongoing.
Gibbs said parishioners have been excited to watch the structure take shape.
“They’re all excited to see the exterior walls up,” Gibbs said. “... The reality struck that this is actually something that’s going to happen.”