MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- One person died Thursday night in a rollover crash near Maquoketa.
The person's name has not been released yet.
The crash occurred at about 11 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 61 in the area of Maquoketa, according to Iowa State Patrol Sgt. David Saldivar.
A single vehicle was northbound on the highway when its driver lost control, Saldivar said. It entered the median and rolled several times.
A person in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, though Saldivar said no other information regarding the crash was yet available.
More details were immediately available about a second crash that occurred just after midnight today as law enforcement worked at the scene of the first wreck.
Law enforcement "had a vehicle with emergency lights activated and blocking ... (fast) lane of northbound traffic," a crash report states. Officers were on foot on the east shoulder of the road looking for evidence from the prior crash
A vehicle driven by Zachary S. Lucas, 30, of North Liberty, was northbound on U.S. 61 and decelerated abruptly upon approaching the scene. A vehicle driven by Thomas R. Marshall, 26, of Maquoketa, was following too close and struck the rear of Lucas's vehicle.
Lucas's vehicle sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene, while Marshall's vehicle sustained disabling damage and had to be towed, the crash report states. No injuries were reported.