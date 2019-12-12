A new chapter has begun for a beloved bakery and historic property along South Grandview Avenue in Dubuque.
Milkhouse Artisan Eatery, Baked Goods & Catering opened at 620 S. Grandview Ave. this fall, taking the place of East Mill Bakeshop & Catering. Now, the business is unveiling a variety of new offerings, including cooking classes and premade “family meals” that can be picked up.
The recent changes are partly due to the bakery’s new owners.
Dubuque residents Tut and Ali Fuller bought the business in September and changed its moniker. Tut Fuller is president and CEO of Dubuque Bank & Trust.
The previous owners, Nick and Emily Puls, continue to manage the operation, run the kitchen and serve as the faces of the business.
Ali Fuller said she believes the combination of new ownership and seasoned experience provides the right mix for success.
“We felt the business needed some new offerings and new investment to reach its full potential,” she said. “Nick and Emily are still the talent behind all of it. Now, we’re working together to take the business to the next level.”
Nick and Emily Puls opened East Mill Bakeshop & Catering in East Dubuque, Ill., in 2012 and moved the operation to the South Grandview location two years later.
The Puls family opened a second location — East Mill Bread Co. — in the Millwork District’s Novelty Iron Works building in early 2018. However, that operation closed before the end of that year.
Throughout its history, the structure on South Grandview has housed everything from a convenience store to a candy shop. Many in the neighborhood have long referred to it as “the Milk House.”
Early this summer, East Mill Bakeshop & Catering closed for multiple weeks. Nick acknowledged that the business was struggling at the time.
“We were uncertain of our direction,” Nick said. “Around that time, we got a call from Tut and Ali saying they wanted to help out.”
For the Fullers, there was a vested interest in moving the business forward. The couple lives on South Grandview, a few blocks away from the bakery.
“That was a big motivator for us,” Ali said. “It is an important anchor in our own neighborhood.”
The next chapter for the business involves multiple new services.
Customers can pre-order fully prepared meals Wednesday through Sunday and pick them up at Milkhouse on Tuesdays.
Nick Puls said Milkhouse offers a variety of entrees each week, including a vegetarian and gluten-free options.
“It seemed like a way to meet a need in the community and create revenue for us,” he said.
Nick and Emily also have led cooking classes, which have entertained groups of 10 to 15 people. In one previous class, attendees learned the art of creating cinnamon rolls and English muffins. In an upcoming session, the Milkhouse chefs will guide students throughout the process of making holiday cookies.
For Nick, playing the part of teacher has been a novel experience.
“It’s is humbling to be able to share your skill and your craft with others,” he said.