Four conservation groups have filed a lawsuit against the Rural Utilities Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in response to the federal agencies’ approval of a contentious high-voltage transmission line.
National Wildlife Refuge Association, Driftless Area Land Conservancy, Wisconsin Wildlife Federation and Defenders of Wildlife allege the agencies violated federal law, according to court documents filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin.
The suit argues the utilities service failed to consider reasonable alternatives to the authorized path that crosses the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. The suit also alleges the Fish and Wildlife Service violated the law by determining the line is compatible with the refuge’s purpose.
The Cardinal-Hickory Creek project involves the construction of a 100-mile line from Dubuque County to Dane County, Wis. The $492 million project is a joint undertaking of ITC Midwest, American Transmission Co. and Dairyland Power Cooperative.
Rural Utilities Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approved the line’s route across the refuge and Mississippi River at Cassville, Wis., last year.
The lawsuit requests the court vacate both agencies’ authorizations and prevent them from issuing financial assistance, permits or easements until the companies comply with requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act.