A local developer intends to construct a rental housing complex off Bies Drive in Dubuque’s West End.
For Callahan Construction to proceed with the project, the Dubuque City Council must authorize the reclassification of two 40,000-square-foot parcels from commercial to residential zoning. It will consider the matter following a public hearing Monday.
“I think it’s great for Dubuque to have more housing to help with our workforce,” said Council Member Susan Farber, whose city ward encompasses the lots. “It is filling up a space that is trees and land at this point.”
Joel Callahan, company president, could not be reached for comment on Friday.
The development would be constructed on empty parcels adjacent to Bies Drive to the west, Hills & Dales Childcare Center and Phoenix Theatres to the east and Kebbie Drive to the north.
Two 28-unit apartment buildings would be surrounded by 56 outdoor parking stalls and green space along the perimeter. A row of detached garages with 32 parking spots would be constructed equidistant from the structures.
Vehicles would access the site from Bies Drive, which city planners expect to have a minimal impact on daily traffic patterns.
Dave Frommelt, of American Realty, is overseeing the property sale from owners Kathleen Sullivan, Pamela Triolo and Roger Klauer to Callahan Construction.
The city’s Zoning Advisory Commission recently recommended approval of the project.
If rezoning occurs, the project must undergo a site plan review before construction can begin.
Wally Wernimont, the city’s planning services manager, said there are potentially developable infill lots similar to the Bies Drive site spread across the city. Barriers to doing so include topography challenges, a lack of utility access or landowners who are unwilling to sell the lots.
Wernimont said the proposed complex on Bies Drive would serve as a beneficial transition from the residential neighborhood to the north and west to the commercial, service and retail businesses to the south.