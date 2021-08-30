Sorry, an error occurred.
FENNIMORE, Wis. — About 650 Fennimore customers are without service after construction crews struck a natural gas line this morning.
The utility, WE Energies, has shut off the leak and repairs are underway, according to Fennimore Fire Chief Todd Breeze.
No injuries were reported.
At about 10:15 a.m., the Fennimore Fire Department received a call for service near the intersection of Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue, where a new Kwik Trip station is being built.
Crews reported going through the proper pre-construction activities that involve locating existing gas lines, but the line they struck was not marked, according to Breeze.
Grant County Emergency Management coordinated an evacuation of all residents within a two-block radius of the leak. Businesses also were closed.
“Fortunately, it was during the daytime, and a lot of the homeowners were gone,” Breeze said.
They were cleared to re-enter the area at about 11:45 a.m.
