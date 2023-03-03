BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue's city administrator intends to resign at the end of June.
City Council members on Monday, March 6, will consider accepting the resignation of Abbey Skrivseth, who also serves as city clerk and treasurer, according to council documents. She has served as city administrator for more than three years.
Skrivseth's resignation letter states that she has "accepted another position in the community," which is still pending approval by that organization's board. However, the hiring committee is "confident" that her employment will be approved, and Skrivseth wrote that she wanted to announce her resignation as soon as possible to expedite the hiring process.
"I never dreamed of leaving the city. I thought I would retire here," Skrivseth wrote. " … However, an unexpected opportunity arose … and I simply could not pass up the opportunity that would allow me to continue my accounting/business career while continuing to work in a town that I love and call home."
Skrivseth plans to remain with the city through June 30, according to her letter, and will work to train her replacement before departing.
Council members Monday also are slated to consider starting to advertise for the position, as well as discuss details of the hiring process and establish a hiring committee.
