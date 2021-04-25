One lane in a stretch of a busy Dubuque roadway will be closed for about two weeks.
The closure will start Monday, April 26, and affect the northbound lane of Central Avenue. Private utility work will be underway near its intersections with 25th and 28th streets.
A press release states that northbound traffic will be detoured at 21st Street to White Street to East 22nd Street to Jackson Street, where motorists will continue until reaching Aquin Avenue and then returning to Central. Southbound traffic will not be impacted, and access will be maintained to businesses and residences in the closure area.
More information is available by contacting City of Dubuque Engineering Department at 563-589-4270 or engineer@cityofdubuque.org.