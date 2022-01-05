Two people have announced their candidacy for an upcoming Dubuque City Council special election.
Carla Anderson and Katy Wethal are running in the March 29 special election to fill the vacant Dubuque City Council Ward 4 seat, created after former City Council Member Brad Cavanagh was sworn in as mayor during Monday’s City Council meeting.
During that same meeting, the City Council voted unanimously to approve holding a special election to fill the seat, instead of appointing someone to the position.
If more than two candidates file for the position, a primary will be held on March 1. The winner of the special election will hold the Ward 4 seat for the remainder of Cavanagh’s term, through Dec. 31, 2023.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with the two candidates who have announced their intention to run in the special election.
Carla AndersonSince moving to Dubuque from Chicago 2½ years ago, Carla Anderson has tried to lend her hand to the community in whatever way she can, serving on the boards of the Dubuque Human Rights Commission, the Collective Small Business Alliance of Dubuque and the housing selection committee for the Dubuque and Jackson County Habitat for Humanity.
Now, she hopes to serve on the Dubuque City Council to give a voice to residents whom she feels remain unheard by city officials.
“People want to see change, and I have been hearing about it since I moved here,” Anderson said. “I want to be the voice for everybody, and I can do that on Dubuque City Council.”
Anderson spent most of her life growing up and working in Chicago. She earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration and project management and a master of business administration degree in information technology from Colorado Technical University.
Anderson said she worked as a carpenter for several years before she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and cancer in 2006, forcing her to leave the position.
She said she moved to Dubuque for reasons relating to her health.
If elected, Anderson said she would work to reduce the burden on taxpayers by opposing projects she sees as unnecessary. She pointed to the city’s planned project to construct a $20 million parking ramp in downtown Dubuque, which will be built as part of a development agreement between Roshek Property LLC; Cottingham & Butler; and HTLF, formerly Heartland Financial USA.
Anderson said the city does not need additional parking, and she would instead have money spent on maintaining the city’s existing parking structures.
“The current ones are very used,” Anderson said. “It makes more sense to make sure they are up to date.”
Anderson said she also opposes a project to construct a new Five Flags Center facility for $74 million. The new facility would increase the seating of the center from 4,000 to 6,400 seats. City Council members are expected to discuss holding a vote this year on borrowing $74 million to fund the project.
A potential rail line merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern was also listed by Anderson as a top concern of hers. If approved, the merger is anticipated to increase train traffic in the city from six to nine trains per day to 12 to 18 per day.
Anderson said she supports projects that would ease the burden increased train traffic would put on residents, including a proposal to construct an overpass on 14th Street, a project estimated to cost nearly $20 million.
“I know how these things can actually happen,” Anderson said. “With the trains holding up traffic, it will only make life harder for people.”
Katy WethalGrowing up in Jackson County, Iowa, Dubuque was always the big city down the road for Katy Wethal. Now one of its residents, Wethal hopes to offer her knowledge and expertise to make the city she has always admired an even better place to live.
“I have always loved Dubuque,” Wethal said. “I realize how having strong voices at the table from various different professions and various life experiences can make a difference.”
Wethal works as a nurse practitioner in internal medicine at Medical Associates. She and her family moved to Dubuque in 2008 after living in Colorado for several years.
Raised in Sabula, Iowa, Wethal attended Clarke University, earning her bachelor of science in nursing in 1999. She later earned her master’s degree in nursing from the University of Northern Colorado.
Wethal is the daughter of Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp.
While she does not hold any prior political experience, Wethal said experiencing the pandemic made her more aware of the impact that residents can have on their local community, and now she hopes to help make Dubuque an even more desirable place to live.
“I think the key is pushing forward to make Dubuque a community of choice,” Wethal said. “I want to increase our ability to attract talent.”
As a Dubuque City Council member, Wethal said she would work to increase the number of child care options available in the city by pursuing a number of public-private partnerships.
“You need to have good daycare,” Wethal said. “You need to have good access to it.”
Wethal also expressed her support for promoting the development of new housing in the community that is both high quality and affordable.
“People have to have a place that they feel safe and comfortable,” she said.
When asked about the proposed project to construct a new Five Flags Center, Wethal said she supports giving residents the opportunity to vote on whether the project should occur.
“I absolutely support the voters’ ability to have a say,” she said. “I think it’s a good way for our community to make sure the decision is come to as a consensus.”