Sundown Snow
Chairlifts at Sundown Mountain Resort in rural Dubuque are covered with snow earlier this week as the resort begins making snow in preparation of the opening of ski season.

 Stephen Gassman, Telegraph Herald

A local ski resort will open its slopes this weekend, while another tentatively plans to open after Thanksgiving.

Sundown Mountain Resort in rural Dubuque plans to be open today, from 4 to 9 p.m. It also will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20.

