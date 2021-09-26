BELLEVUE, Iowa — A former Bellevue High School student hopes to improve connectivity in the city’s downtown area through the creation of a bike lane.
Kyle Guenther is a junior at Iowa State University, studying architecture. In a recent urban planning class, he was tasked with investigating ways to better connect his community.
As Guenther reflected on the recent development of Off Shore Resort, as well as the opening of several businesses in downtown Bellevue, he sought a way to link the two areas.
“It just felt like there was a hole missing in between,” he said. “... I was thinking of ways that small communities like Bellevue can make big changes without spending a lot of money, and the answer is bike lanes, because it’s just paint and signs.”
Guenther’s proposal, which he recently presented to the Bellevue City Council, would create bike lanes along U.S. 52 between High Street and Park Street. This would involve the addition of lane markings and signage, costing about $6,000.
A current bike path, the Riverview Trail, extends from Off Shore Resort to Ensign Road, north of High Street. By developing a shared lane route from Ensign Road to High Street and creating bike lanes from High Street to Park Street, the project would provide direct access from North Bellevue to the downtown area.
As Guenther explained to council members, the highway (which becomes Riverview Drive as it passes through Bellevue) is excessively wide, leaving space for the creation of dedicated bike lanes.
He noted that upcoming resurfacing and sidewalk replacement work along U.S. 52 and Iowa Highway 62 makes this an ideal time to begin a bike lane project.
Guenther also proposed creating “Park & Walk” areas in the downtown area, with bike racks and signage to discourage use of bicycles on sidewalks in the business district.
The creation of the bike lane would require removing about 30 parking spaces along North Riverview Drive, which Guenther described as underutilized.
“From what I’ve seen, there isn’t a ton of use of that parking, although people do use it sporadically when needed,” he said during the meeting. “The main thing would be that it doesn’t take away from commercial parking, which is important now.”
City Council members and officials expressed support for Guenther’s idea.
“(This is) very good planning and a lot of good information,” said Mayor Roger Michels.
Guenther said he and city officials plan to schedule a public input session to gauge citizen support for the project.
He’s enthusiastic that what began as a class assignment could soon lead to real improvements in Bellevue.
“I think it’s pretty exciting, because being in a small community, it’s fairly easy to make big changes from a few small voices,” he said.