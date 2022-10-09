A local developer plans to construct new housing units and office space on about 68 acres in Dubuque.
The development would be located on a strip of property along Pennsylvania Avenue, between its intersections with Seippel Road and Heacock Road.
Dubuque’s Zoning Advisory Commission recently recommended approval of developer Airborne Investments LLC’s request to rezone the two parcels that would serve as the project site from agriculture to office residential.
The request is expected to be reviewed by Dubuque City Council members at their Oct. 17 meeting.
Tara Duggan, president of Airborne Investments, said she intends to develop the property to create a “buffer” of commercial office space that would line Pennsylvania Avenue. Behind that space, she intends to create a mixture of multi-family and single-family units, though the exact details of what housing or office buildings would be constructed have not yet been determined.
“We’re still in the pretty early planning stages,” Duggan said. “Before we start investing in specific plans, we want to make sure the property can be rezoned.”
Duggan said the requested zoning designation would limit the kinds of commercial businesses that could operate on the property, and she expects the office space would be occupied by sole proprietorships such as a dental office or chiropractor.
She said the development is designed to provide convenient workforce housing for people employed at businesses in the Dubuque Industrial Center West, which includes several manufacturers.
“We recognize the need for housing in that area,” Duggan said. “There are employers that need employees, and this is the kind of housing they will need.”
As part of the development, she hopes to work with the city to extend Bergfeld Recreation Trail, which currently ends at the south side of Pennsylvania Avenue, to cross the road and extend into the housing development.
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said the city will need more than 1,100 new housing units over the next 10 years to meet anticipated housing demand, and the creation of new housing on Pennsylvania Avenue would help meet that goal.
“We know what the housing needs are,” he said. “It’s important that we see more housing development in the city coming down the line in the future.”
Property records state 107.6 acres of farmland along Pennsylvania Avenue, which includes the site of the planned development, were purchased in July by Delt Holdings Green LLC for $2.85 million.
Duggan said she also owns an additional 40 acres just north of the planned project site that could be developed in the future, though she has no immediate plans for that property.
“Right now, we’re just focusing on this first project,” she said.
