Three weeks after sports gambling arrived in Dubuque, casino and sportsbook officials said local properties already are reaping the benefits.
Q Casino and Hotel General Manager Brian Rakestraw discussed this impact Tuesday afternoon at the monthly meeting of the Dubuque Racing Association Board of Directors. The DRA is the nonprofit license holder for both Dubuque casinos.
“We definitely think we are seeing a different demographic,” he said. “It is a younger crowd that hasn’t been to the casino in the past. It has energized our sports bar area, and we are seeing some spill-off into table-game play as well.”
The casino’s Q Sportsbook debuted on Aug. 27.
August figures shared by Iowa Racing & Gaming Commission provide a snapshot of how the new entity performed over its first five days in operation.
Q Sportsbook had a total handle — or amount wagered — of $120,609 during the five days it was open in August. Payouts to winning bettors totaled $49,830, while sportsbook revenue was $70,779.
Throughout the state of Iowa, the total handle was $8.6 million in August. Payouts to bettors totaled $6.4 million, while revenue was about $2.2 million.
The early results for Q Sportsbook might have been skewed by timing. Bettors who wagered on the first full day of college football — on Saturday, Aug. 31 — might not have cashed in their winnings on that same day. That means their payout would not be reflected in the August report, making the casino’s revenue percentage seem disproportionately high.
Officials with Q Casino said they did not have updated figures reflecting sports wagering activity from this month.
Diamond Jo Casino opened its own sports-betting venue, dubbed FanDuel Sportsbook, on the first day of September.
While those financial results were not included in the IRGC report, a spokesman for that sportsbook reported a positive start.
FanDuel Director of Publicity Kevin Hennessy said in an emailed statement that the opening weekends of football “have seen impressive foot traffic.” So far, the majority of wagers have taken place at the self-service betting terminals, rather than the live tellers.
Rakestraw said Q Sportsbook has seen a high volume of bets placed on games involving area football teams, including the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.
He noted that Q plans to roll out a mobile app in October. Such an offering will allow bettors to place wagers on their smartphones, although they first have to register at the casino.
“That will definitely add a convenience factor,” Rakestraw said. “In order to make a bet, you don’t have to get in the car and drive to us every time.”
Rakestraw noted that wagering revenues have tripled in other states when mobile options were introduced.
He said he is not overly concerned that a mobile option would stop sports bettors from visiting Q Casino.
Bettors must physically be in Iowa to place wagers using apps tied to the state’s casinos, so Rakestraw said Illinois and Wisconsin residents likely still would come to Q to wager.
Moreover, Rakestraw expects the sports-bar setting to attract large groups of fans even when mobile options become available.
The introduction of sports betting represented just one of the positive developments in an overall solid month for the Dubuque gaming market.
Q Casino reported gaming revenue of $4.43 million in August, a slight increase from the $4.31 million in that same month the previous year. Diamond Jo’s gaming revenue was $6.18 million last month, up from $6.10 million in August 2018.
Q Casino and Hotel CEO Jesus Aviles noted that the mild uptick occurred despite an increase in competition across the river.
Illinois now boasts more than 32,500 video gaming terminals, about 3,000 more than at this time last year. These devices — essentially the equivalent of slot machines — have widely been seen as a threat to traditional casinos.
Aviles, however, said Dubuque casinos have thus far weathered the storm.
“We still are the little engine that could,” he said.