PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Three days a week, 4-year-old kindergarten students in Platteville spend 25 minutes crawling, balancing, jumping, turning, tossing scarves, tracing mazes and doing other activities.
The goal: To help them develop gross motor skills by building their strength and coordination, which, in turn, develops their fine motor skills so they can better cut with scissors, hold pencils or complete other school-oriented tasks.
“Working on holding the pencil over and over and over again doesn’t improve your strength,” said Emily Christensen, occupational therapist for Platteville School District. “In order to do it, you have to work on the underlying strength.”
Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center and Platteville district staff started setting aside regular time this year to work on gross motor skills after noticing more young students struggling with them, as well as associated fine motor skills.
Teachers and officials in other local districts reported varying trends in those skills among preschool students but said they are baked into students’ days. Indeed, developing students’ motor skills is key to preparing them for their school careers and other aspects of life.
“Our job is to make sure they are exposed and are ready to go on to the next step,” said Melissa Romer, a preschool teacher in the Galena, Ill., school district.
Varied trends
Neal Wilkins leaders decided to create dedicated times to work on gross motor skills after noticing more students in recent years struggling with academic tasks such as holding pencils or using scissors.
They connected those deficits in fine motor skills to students struggling with underlying issues such as the ability to coordinate the left and right sides of their bodies.
Christensen connected those challenges with young students being less active, giving them fewer experiences to develop those skills.
“We’re a more sedentary society, unfortunately, and our eyes and our bodies are seeing the toll,” she said.
Sonya Withrow, a teaching assistant for 4-year-old kindergarten students at Neal Wilkins, said she has noticed that students seem to be picking up the skill of cutting with scissors more quickly this year.
“I really think it could be, or most likely due to the fact that they are doing this gross motor time because I’m seeing (fewer issues),” she said.
Principal Tammy Haag said the gross motor time also helps students with other skills that ready them to learn, such as following directions and paying attention.
Other school districts reported varying trends. Sam Van Gorp, a 4-year-old-preschool teacher at Bellevue (Iowa) Elementary School, said her students tend to come in with gross motor skills that are on track for where they should be. However, she is seeing more gaps in their fine motor skills compared to 10 years ago.
Van Gorp said those challenges could be connected with increased access to technology, which lessens their exposure to activities that build those capabilities.
“They just don’t have the hand strength,” she said. “Sometimes that can be lacking, not in all kids, but in some kids.”
Lynn Glaser, early childhood facilitator for general and special education in Dubuque Community Schools, said motor skills needs vary by child and that teachers work to meet students where they are.
Built-in development
Glaser said motor skill development is built into the day for students in the district’s early childhood programming. Through outdoor play, students work on gross motor skills through running and throwing. They work with manipulatives to build strength in their fingers and practice skills for getting dressed such as zippering or snapping.
“You would see preschoolers pedaling tricycles, doing obstacle courses,” Glaser said. “It’s really built, encompassed inside their program.”
Romer’s students have free-choice center time each day with activities that incorporate fine motor skills, such as cutting, writing their names, working with tongs or playing with play dough.
She also only has her students use golf pencils or other small writing tools to promote proper pencil grasp, and students practice cutting with straws and play dough to build their hand-eye coordination before they start using scissors on paper.
“You need hand coordination to tie your shoes, to get dressed,” Romer said. “Fine motor is buttoning, zippering, anything, so it promotes your self-help skills, too, so that you can become independent.”
Van Gorp likewise said her students have opportunities to color, cut, use glue, string beads and do puzzles, which can help bridge gaps for students who struggle with some skills. At recess, they practice running, hopping, skipping, jumping and generally building their balance and coordination.
She also works one-on-one with students to model for them activities such as coloring inside the lines or to help correct any issues with their pencil grip.
“It’s our job to provide those experiences in the classroom through play, which is the way these kiddos learn best,” Van Gorp said.