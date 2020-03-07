A man who cut down two Dubuque parking meters was sentenced this week to two to five years of probation.
Mark W. Fleischhacker, 49, no permanent address, previously pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County to second-degree criminal mischief, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
He also was charged with and intended to plead guilty to public intoxication, according to court filings.
Court documents state that police on Dec. 20 responded to the intersection of East 14th Street and Central Avenue. Officers found two meters that had been cut down with a battery- powered hacksaw by Fleischhacker, who was located two blocks away, according to documents.
When asked why he cut down the meters, Fleischhacker allegedly said, “Someone needed to do it.”
He also said he would have cut down more if the battery in his saw hadn’t died.