Congressional representatives from Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin introduced a bill Tuesday that would re-establish a program for conservation in the Driftless region and include $5 million annually for private stewardship projects.
The Driftless Area Landscape Conservation Initiative Act is meant to preserve and encourage conservation practices in the ecologically and geologically unique region of Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Included among its co-authors were U.S. Reps. Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois, Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, and Ron Kind, D-Wisconsin.
The co-authors are referring to the bill as DALCI 2.0, since it re-establishes an initiative in place from 2012 to 2017, before it was allowed to lapse.
Hinson said in a release that the previous program had been a “success story.”
“During the five years it was authorized, the initiative helped improve water quality, mitigate flooding, and streamline agriculture conservation practices across Iowa’s Driftless Area,” said Hinson. “This legislation will reauthorize this critical program for the next five years, at no additional cost to taxpayers, to provide farmers with new conservation tools, improve flood resiliency, and enhance drinking water quality for families along the Mississippi River Watershed.”
Central to both programs was funding earmarked for land conservation projects in the Driftless region. The new bill would create a $5 million annual carveout of the existing Environmental Quality Incentives Program to pay farmers and landowners to implement conservation practices in the region.
The bill would also require the Secretary of Agriculture to dispense that money in ways that would pay for year-round ground cover, sequestering carbon, improving water quality and reducing soil erosion, among other things. Woodland management practices that increase wildlife habitat, prairie and oak savanna restoration, and streambank stabilization would also qualify.
Dubuque County Watershed Program Coordinator Eric Schmechel has long pursued similar priorities.
“By adding DALCI to existing NRCS funding opportunities, (EQIP) will continue to strengthen our financial resources dedicated to conservation practices in Dubuque County and the Driftless region, enabling us to work with more farmers and showcase how profitability and conservation can work hand in hand,” he said.
Bustos said keeping the Driftless intact is “critical,” in a release.
“The Driftless Area is one of the most beautiful and ecologically important regions of our state and is a driving force for tourism in Northwest Illinois,” she said.
Kind, in a release, said the bill would keep area land viable for future generations.
“The Driftless Area is one of the most beautiful places in the country, but erosion from the steep slopes of this unique landscape is a threat to both habitats and farms alike,” he said.