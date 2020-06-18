LANCASTER, Wis. — A thrice-convicted murderer housed in a Grant County prison was sentenced Wednesday to 40 more years in prison for trying to kill a fellow inmate in 2018.
And while that penalty might present “no particular harm” for a man already serving life sentences without the possibility of parole, Grant County Circuit Court Judge Craig Day said he hopes it “presents some element of benefit to future inmates, future guards of a sentence that sends a strong message.”
Dexter L. Ewing, 47, pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and was sentenced to 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision.
Ewing was shackled at the waist and ankles and escorted into the courtroom and closely guarded during the hearing by five correctional officers and two Grant County Sheriff’s Department deputies.
He currently is serving life sentences without the possibility of parole for killing a woman and taking a hostage in 2008 in Milwaukee County.
He also was convicted of felony murder in 2013 and of strangling a cellmate in a Columbia County jail in 2015.
“For reasons that everybody recognizes, there is some element of futility in this sentence,” Day said. “(But) there’s hardly any more grievous record or set of circumstances that one can envision.”
In October 2018, Ewing used two shanks made out of a toothbrush to stab another inmate in the neck, said Grant County Assistant District Attorney Anthony Pozorski Sr. The man previously had called Ewing a racial slur.
According to court documents, Ewing told investigators that he intended to kill the man.
In June 2019, Ewing attacked a pair of prison guards, again with a shank made out of a toothbrush, as they were preparing him for a surgical procedure, authorities said. Both prison guards suffered head injuries.
Ewing allegedly again told investigators that he was trying to kill his victims. He said “he wanted revenge, as he felt that he had been treated poorly at the institution.”
Ewing also is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a “persistent repeater” for allegedly trying to kill a correctional officer at Wisconsin Secure Program Facility in Boscobel in January. Authorities said Ewing stabbed the correctional officer in the neck with a shank, though the victim and another correctional officer were able to disarm Ewing before he could cause “serious injury.”
“I don’t know at what point a person is labeled a serial murderer” Pozorski said during Wednesday’s hearing. “But if he isn’t, he’s very close.”
Ewing’s attorney, Zachary Leigh, argued Ewing suffers from “a chronic, persistent mental illness,” describing him as a “loose cannon.”
“That when somebody makes him angry, there’s a voice in the back of his head that tells him he needs to do something about it,” Leigh said. “It’s persistent, and it’s constant, and it wears on him. ... It doesn’t excuse, but it certainly sheds a light on what Mr. Ewing deals with.”
Regardless, in spite of his mental illness, “he’s able to ascertain right from wrong and to comport his conduct, except when he chooses not to,” Day said.
“You just can’t kill people who make you angry,” the judge said.
Ewing told the judge that his sentence fails to address security problems at the prison.
“People making a decision ... put me into a group day room after they knew I had a murder (charge) pending,” Ewing said. “Why would you make a decision to put me back in there?”
In calling for the maximum sentence, Pozorksi, too, said a message needs to be sent to leaders to re-evaluate how they operate the Boscobel prison.
“When they first opened up, we didn’t have attempted homicide cases,” Pozorski said. “People were pretty much in what we would call solitary confinement. They went to (recreation) on a solitary basis. They weren’t in a position to kill people. When we watch videos now ... (t)he people are walking around the prison as if they own the joint up there.”
He noted Ewing’s are not the only attempted-homicide cases he has to prosecute that occurred at the prison.
“It’s not only endangering the person getting stabbed in the neck,” Pozorski said. “It endangers all of the guards there who have to respond to it.”
While he “cannot meaningfully impact what the administration at WSPF does or does not do,” Day said, “In the end, none of us as human beings have the right to decide when some other human being isn’t worth living.”
Ewing still faces three other counts of attempted homicide. A status conference has been scheduled for Sept. 17.