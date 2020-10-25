PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- The City of Prairie du Chien landed a $1.4 million federal grant for stormwater infrastructure improvements.
The funds from the U.S. Economic Development Administration will be used for the work in North Gateway Business Park, according to a press release.
"The EDA grant, to be located in a Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Opportunity Zone, will be matched with $357,269 in local funds and is expected to create more than 50 jobs, retain 241 jobs and generate $3.1 million in private investment," the release states.
In the release, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said, “This project will expand the North Gateway Business Park to create flood-resistant building sites, and the project’s location in an Opportunity Zone will attract additional investment.”