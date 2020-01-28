A city commission backing a $75 million reconstruction of Dubuque’s civic center aims to lower the bond amount that city taxpayers will be asked to approve.
Five Flags Civic Center Commission members on Monday agreed to form a subcommittee to investigate possible naming and sponsorship deals for the 40-year-old facility.
“We’re going to sell everything. Everything is up for sale,” said Five Flags General Manager H.R. Cook. “We need to bring this price tag down. We’ll do our best.”
Under the $75 million plan, the center would be demolished and then rebuilt, expanding across West Fifth Street to increase the arena’s capacity from 4,000 seats to more than 6,400.
Earlier this month, City Council members approved moving forward with a Sept. 8 vote on the proposed project. City Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said she anticipates that specific ballot language and estimated property-tax impacts will be presented to council members at their Feb. 4 meeting.
The ballots will ask voters to authorize the city borrowing up to the full estimated cost of the project. At least 60% of voters will need to back the measure for it to pass.
However, as funding sources are identified, council members could decide to apply that toward the debt needed to build the project and approved by voters, or use it to reduce or eliminate the city’s annual subsidy to operate Five Flags, Cook said.
City-hired consultants have projected that $20 million of the $75 million cost could be covered by outside revenue sources. That includes a predicted $5 million raised via naming rights and sponsorship.
Cook said he has had preliminary conversations with local companies about those opportunities. He also said Five Flags staff have talked with officials with Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, which performs at Five Flags Theater, to see if they can assist with fundraising or grant writing.
Civic Center Commission Member Rod Bakke said Monday that he has heard from several residents concerned about the property tax increase that would accompany the project.
City staff previously estimated an $85 million project would increase the average homeowner’s property taxes by as much as $153 per year, while a $58 million one would cost the average homeowner as much as $103 more per year.
“Several have asked me, ‘Well are you willing to pay those kind of taxes for that facility?’” Bakke said. “And I said, ‘Yes.’ And they said, ‘Why?’ And I said, ‘For my kids and my grandkids.’”
Cook argued that “the potential is there for taxes to go up anyway” without the passage of a bond measure.
“If we remain stagnant or going back as a community ... you start losing those amenities and people stop coming in here and they move away ... and your tax base erodes,” he said.