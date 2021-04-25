A Dubuque funeral home recently got the go-ahead needed to build an adjacent crematory center.
Hoffmann-Schneider & Kitchen Funeral and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, was granted a necessary conditional-use permit by Dubuque Zoning Board of Adjustment members, allowing for construction to begin.
Adam Thielen, funeral director and co-owner, said it will utilize state-of-the-art cremation technology and allow for families to view the cremation as it occurs if desired.
“We want to give back to the community with a brand-new crematory,” he said. “It’s going to be unlike anything else that is currently available in the area.”
Thielen said the funeral home will spend $250,000 to purchase a new cremator that can cremate a body in fewer than 90 minutes.
The popularity of cremation is on the rise in the country. In 2018, 53.1% of bodies were cremated, according to the Cremation Association of North America. By 2023, the cremation rate is expected to increase to 59.4%.
Kevin Conlon, funeral director and owner of Behr Funeral Home in Dubuque, said cremations have steadily increased in popularity in the area over the last 25 years.
“The Midwest is pretty traditional in its roots,” Conlon said. “Ever since the Catholic Church recognized cremation as a legitimate form of internment, a lot more people have been turning to it.”
Thielen said Hoffmann-Schneider has taken note of cremation’s rising popularity and wants to provide the most advanced and professional cremation service in the area. While the funeral home already offers cremation services, the addition will provide an on-site center for cremation that allows for family viewing.
“A lot of funeral homes are putting in cremators as part of a garage attachment,” Thielen said. “We don’t want to do the bare minimum. We want to do the best, so we have decided to invest in the best technology.”
In total, the company is investing $750,000 in the new 660-square-foot crematory center.
Thielen said plans for the center started more than a year ago, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the availability of the cremator.
“We actually ordered it last year,” he said. “The pandemic really set things back.”
Thielen said he hopes to begin cremation services at the new center in September.
Travis Schrobilgen, assistant planner for the City of Dubuque, said the project was awarded a conditional-use permit in August as an addition to the existing building on the property, but the permit needed to be approved again after Hoffmann-Schneider decided to make the crematory a separate building.
“Whenever there is that change, the conditional use needs to be approved again,” Schrobilgen said, later adding, “We haven’t seen any opposition from neighbors for the property, and we received one letter of support.”