One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday in Dubuque.
Jeffrey J. Welty, 56, of Dubuque, sought medical treatment on his own for neck pain, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of University Avenue and Delhi Street. Police said Welty, Neva M. Maus, 70, and Kyle D. Kern, 27, both of Dubuque, were traveling west on University when Welty’s vehicle slowed to make a left turn onto Delhi. Maus’ vehicle slowed and stopped for Welty’s vehicle, but Kern’s vehicle rear-ended Maus’ vehicle sending it into the rear of Welty’s vehicle.
Kern was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.