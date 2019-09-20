A Dubuque woman faces six counts of identity theft after police said she used six different stolen credit card numbers to order from pizza places six times in nine days.
Shannon R. Sproule, 26, of 929 Garfield Ave., was arrested Thursday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center.
Court documents state that police were alerted to a series of fraudulent charges made on local residents’ credit cards last month.
They determined that the six cards each were used once — to make purchases from Domino’s on Aug. 16, 18 and 22 and twice on Aug. 17, totaling about $165, and from Happy Joe’s on Aug. 24 for nearly $40.
Documents state that police determined that all six of the victims had used their credit cards at Wendy’s, 810 Wacker Drive, a day or two before the fraudulent purchases were made and that Sproule, then a Wendy’s employee, handled those transactions.
Additionally, all six pizza deliveries were made to Spoule’s residence on Garfield Ave., police said.