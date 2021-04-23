MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Maquoketa nail salon faces disciplinary action after state regulators found a dozen violations during an unannounced inspection last year.
Etna Nails Salon, 703 S. Main St., No. 1, in Maquoketa, and Kathy T. Nguyen, of Lost Nation, face a disciplinary hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. May 17 in Des Moines, according to court documents just released by the Iowa Board of Cosmetology Arts & Sciences.
The documents state that Nguyen and the salon are charged with having methyl methacrylate monomer and microplane pedicure rasps, both prohibited products, on the premises, as well as failing to maintain a daily cleaning and disinfecting log for each pedicure station, reusing single-use disposable buffers and pumice pads, failing to keep all areas of the salon clean and in good repair and failing to keep used supplies and other materials in proper receptacles.
The charges stem from when the regulatory agency’s investigators made an unannounced visit on Feb. 4, 2020
Documents state that the matter might be resolved by a settlement agreement.