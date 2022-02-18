Today and Saturday, Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
7:30 p.m. The Battle for the Bluff showcases three premier rodeo events: bull riding, bareback bronc riding and saddle bronc riding. Saturday is “Kids Day,” which gives children the opportunity to meet the cowboys and rodeo clowns, learn how to throw a lasso and participate in stick horse races. Kids activities begin at 5 p.m. Cost: $14 to $35. Reserved seats available. More info: www.fiveflagscenter.com.
10th annual Dubuque on Ice BrewfestSaturday, Grand River Center, 500 Bell St.
1 p.m. to 4 p.m. VIP ticket holders can enter at noon. Sample a variety of craft beer, wine, craft liquor, local coffee, specialty cheese and sausage, and chocolate. Adam Beck is the featured musical artist. Must be at least 21 years old to attend. Cost: $44 for general admission; $59 for VIP early entrance; $15 for designated drivers. More information: www.dubuquebrewfest.com.
Snowfest Soup/Chili Cookoff
Saturday, Riverside Park, 100 E. Crawford St., Cassville, Wis.
Noon to 6 p.m. Family snow games, shopping, ice skating, and demonstrations of ice fishing, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling and snow sculpting. Ticket includes tasting of all soups and chilis, served with cheese and crackers. Other food and beverage available. Cost: $5 in advance and $7 at the park. More information: https://bit.ly/3Btm0us.
Great Backyard Bird Count
Saturday, E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road
1 to 2:30 p.m. Join Dubuque County Conservation and participate in the bird count. Learn how to identify and watch birds and how to use bird data applications such as Merlin and eBird so your bird counts are included in the national numbers. Beginning and experienced birders are welcome. Cost: Free, but registration is requested at https://bit.ly/3BBgndN.
Commercial Club Park & Events Center 2022 Bridal Show
Sunday, Commercial Club Pavilion, 225 11th St., Dyersville, Iowa
11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with VIP early access at 11 a.m. More than 30 vendors will be on hand to talk about the latest wedding trends. Prizes, wine samples and more available. A total of $3,000 in prizes will be given away during the event. Cost: Free; $5 for VIP entry. More information: https://bit.ly/3oYuNzs.