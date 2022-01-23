Dubuque County staff told supervisors last week that, given recent state changes and increased property valuation, the county will begin budget talks in a strong financial position — not even counting the county’s millions in federal funds.
Across the county, through the annual formula of revaluations and rollbacks, taxable property value in Dubuque County will be up 3% for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1. That, plus the Iowa Legislature absorbing the mental health and disability services tax levy back from counties during the 2021 session, should leave the Board of Supervisors with a lot of options in planning the next budget, according to county Budget Director Stella Runde.
“Because of our inherent growth, if you were to leave your (property tax) levy exactly where it was for last year … we would see an increase of 11.57% for general services and of 2.13% for rural services,” she told the Board of Supervisors during a meeting last week. “That would be due to growth in values and switching funding from (mental health and disability services) to general supplemental. This will all change as you work through your budget and sort out your levy.”
With no change to the countywide property tax levy, general services revenue would increase by $2.98 million. With no change to the rural tax levy, rural services revenue would increase by $121,883.
Supervisors gave no reason to believe they would keep levies the same. The board has decreased the county’s property tax levies in nine out of the past 11 fiscal years. The two years they did not, they kept them the same. Supervisor Jay Wickham said Monday that he intended to lower the levy again this year.
“My intention and this board’s all the years I’ve been on it has been to decrease the rate,” he said. “It’s all good news. We’re in a very good position with a lot of options.”
The state’s decision to remove mental health services from county tax rolls made a big change to Dubuque County’s financial picture. In the current fiscal year, ending June 31, the county collected $2 million through its mental health levy. With the change, all that $2 million would go to a general supplemental fund, which contributed to the 11.57% revenue increase.
Now, the county will be reimbursed quarterly for mental health and disability services by Mental Health/Disability Services of the East-Central Region. Supervisor Ann McDonough said she would hope Dubuque County would be aggressive in ensuring those reimbursements.
“What is reimbursed by the region, when you get into the minutia, is different by county,” she said. “That’s what we want to make sure, is that we’re being made whole for anything.”
All of this good news came despite another legislative change in 2021, which began phasing out the backfill repayments to counties for a 2013 corporate tax cut. That first year phase-out removed $20,000 from revenues for the coming fiscal year and will remove more and more until fiscal year 2029.