Dubuque County officials face a question of funding sources when considering applications for a longstanding grant program.
Meeting Monday, the Board of Supervisors approved final payments on four funding requests from three applicants through the county’s purchase-of-service grant program — $10,000 for a City of Epworth splashpad project, $20,000 for the Dubuque County Food Policy Council’s food system grants and $150,000 for Greater Dubuque Development Corporation, including $38,000 for the Dubuque Works program.
The first two requests were approved unanimously. The final two were approved by a 2-1 margin, with Supervisor Jay Wickham dissenting.
“It’s just a matter of funding,” Wickham said. “We owe it to our taxpayers to use federal funding first and last.”
The county received 39 applications for its grant program in December 2020, and supervisors approved $1.5 million in the current fiscal year budget to fund approved requests. The county’s new auditor, Kevin Dragotto, then requested a pause in the grant-award process in order to review state guidance on payments to nonprofit organizations. Then, the signing of the federal American Rescue Plan Act opened a potential new funding source for county grant-making — one without the use of local property tax dollars.
All four requests approved Monday had also applied for the federal funding. However, county officials are awaiting federal guidance on the use of such funds before proceeding with approving those requests.
Wickham asked: Could a relatively large organization such as Greater Dubuque Development Corp. wait to have its request fulfilled by funding from the American Rescue Plan Act — even if such a disbursement could be months away?
Supervisors Ann McDonough and Harley Pothoff approved funding all four of the applications — based upon previous budgeting for the funds and to fulfill existing agreements.
“This money is already in the budget to do this,” McDonough said.
The board will tackle another 17 funding requests for approximately $405,000 at its first December meeting, using a document prepared by county staff as a framework for funding. All 17 applicants also applied for federal Rescue Plan funding, but some in amounts that differed from their county grant applications.
“Identifying ones that could go through federal dollars is important,” Wickham said.
Timeliness of the request also could be a factor in determining which source of funds is used for which application. Can some of the 17 organizations wait until spring and clear guidance on use of the federal funding before receiving money?
“A lot of them have been waiting (on their requests) since July,” Pothoff said.