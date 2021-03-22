MONTICELLO, Iowa — Camp Courageous plans to host its annual omelet breakfast fundraising event next month.
The drive-thru event is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, April 25, at the camp, 12007 190th St.
The cost is $10 per person and includes a ham and cheese or cheese omelet, two sausage patties and apple sauce. To-go containers with each order will be delivered to cars.
Proceeds benefit Camp Courageous, a nonprofit organization providing year-round recreational and respite care opportunities for individuals with special needs and their families.