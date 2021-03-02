FARLEY, Iowa - Voters overwhelmingly approved a 10-year renewal of Western Dubuque Community School District's physical plant and equipment levy.
A total of 625, or 80% residents voted for it, while 157, or 20%, were against it. The measure required a simple majority to pass.
The levy will remain at its current rate of $1 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. It has been in place since 2012 and generated more than $1.5 million in the 2019-2020 school year.
District officials said the PPEL funds are used to maintain the bus fleet, purchase laptops for student use and support projects like roof repairs, security cameras and boiler replacements at district facilities.