Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
DARLINGTON, Wis. — Police said a southwest Wisconsin man sexually abused two girls under the age of 9.
Bartolo Alegria-Mollinedo, 57, of Darlington, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging first-degree sexual assault of a child, according to Darlington Police Chief Jason King.
King stated in a press release that the sexual abuse of the girls occurred at a residence in Darlington.
Authorities are investigating the incident, and Alegria-Mollinedo remained jailed Wednesday pending future court proceedings, the release states.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.