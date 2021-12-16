A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a sex crime and giving drugs to a minor.
Romell D. Enoch, 22, of Dubuque, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of drug distribution to a person younger than 18 and sexual exploitation of a minor. As part of a plea deal, a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver while being a habitual offender was dismissed.
Sentencing documents state that Enoch must serve a mandatory minimum of at least five years of the sentence. He also is prohibited from possessing firearms and must comply with a no-contact order issued for a girl younger than 18.
Court documents state that police seized Enoch’s phone as part of an unrelated investigation on July 29. A subsequent, court-approved forensic examination of the phone found three videos of Enoch having sex with a girl younger than 18.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sex crimes.
Enoch is a registered sex offender after being convicted in 2017 of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Iroquois County, Ill.
Court documents state that Enoch also was found to have given a 17-year-old girl marijuana multiple times in July at a residence in the 700 block of Nevada Street, which is within 1,000 feet of Lincoln Elementary School.