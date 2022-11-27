PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Brianna Beissmann always loved a good mystery.
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville junior developed an early interest in finding clues and putting the puzzle pieces together. When it came time to plan for college, she started looking for ways to combine those passions with another goal of helping others.
She found her answer in forensic investigation, a broad field that would allow her to work anywhere from a state crime lab to a city fire department or even scuba diving for aquatic evidence retrieval.
“Collecting evidence and figuring out crimes, that allows me to solve mysteries in a way that helps families find closure,” Beissmann said. “And there’s a few routes I could take to do that.”
To help reach that goal, Beissmann became one of 22 UW-P students involved in the University of Wisconsin Women in Criminal Justice Mentoring Program, a recently launched initiative that connects female students with mentors in the field.
The mentors offer students individualized support and guidance in hopes of bolstering the ranks of women working in criminal justice professions, many of which tend to be male-dominated. Those connections then help students plan for their careers and identify how to reach their goals.
“I remember the feeling of knowing what I wanted to do but not knowing how to get there, so as a mentor, this program provides an incredible opportunity to give back and provide that guidance,” said mentor Jessica Cattaneo, program and policy analyst at the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
The program is one of several area initiatives dedicated to attracting and retaining more women in the criminal justice field by increasing equitable access to education and resources, mentorship opportunities and visibility for women in the field.
Loras College associate professor of criminal justice Valerie Bell said over the past 12 years, the ratio of male to female students interested in criminal justice has remained fairly stable at Loras, with one-third to one-half of students in the program being women each year.
To make sure those female students feel seen and supported, Bell said she is very conscientious when it comes to selecting guest speakers and connecting students with mentors in the community. When she can, she tries to bring in speakers who are female to help broaden students’ view of who can work in the field.
“I think it speaks very strongly to our students to bring in female professionals,” she said. “All of a sudden it’s like, ‘Wow, there are women in this field, and I could be a part of that.’”
She added that there are several benefits to having women in criminal justice, especially in law enforcement, when it comes to ensuring a diversity of backgrounds and viewpoints in department conversations. According to FBI data, women made up 13.6% of law enforcement officers and 28% of law enforcement employees overall nationwide in 2021.
For law enforcement specifically, Bell also said that female officers are less likely to use force than their male counterparts in interactions with citizens.
“It’s not that men aren’t doing a good job. We just also need more women,” she said. “... We need to recognize the strengths and assets that women bring to the profession and capitalize on them.”
Grant County (Wis.) Sheriff Nate Dreckman echoed that thought when describing his department’s approach to hiring jailers. Because the jail houses both male and female inmates, he said he tries to keep an even mix of male and female staff at the site.
The department prefers to promote from within when possible, Dreckman added, so any of those interested female jailers would have an equal opportunity to apply for available deputy positions as they open up.
“We’ve had plenty of female deputies over the years, and they just always seem to bring a unique way of handling things,” Dreckman said. “... Women handle things differently than men, and it’s important to have that perspective.”
Dubuque Police Department recruiter and school resource officer Sade Pointer said the Dubuque department’s recently formed recruitment team is similarly considering what can be done to attract a quality, diverse pool of candidates for the department. Of the department’s 100 current sworn officers, 15 are women.
Pointer said the intent of attracting a diverse candidate pool is creating a police force with which people can connect.
She mentioned that there are situations in which a victim or community member might feel more comfortable with a female officer, such as following an incident of assault or abuse where the assailant was a man.
“When we interact with the public, we never know what walk of life they came from or what walk of life they’re in, and we don’t know their past traumas or what could trigger them,” she said. “So having a (diverse group) can help people relate better. ... Ultimately, we want people to feel safe, whatever that means for them.”
