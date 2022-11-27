PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Brianna Beissmann always loved a good mystery.

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville junior developed an early interest in finding clues and putting the puzzle pieces together. When it came time to plan for college, she started looking for ways to combine those passions with another goal of helping others.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.