A Dubuque-based nonprofit with an emphasis on spreading creativity and innovation soon will expand its reach outside of the city.
Creative Adventure Lab plans to launch innovation labs in Bellevue, Cascade, Dyersville, Maquoketa and Monticello, Executive Director Jordan DeGree confirmed Monday.
In October 2018, Creative Adventure Lab launched its first innovation lab at 210 Jones St. in Dubuque.
The lab provides coaching and entrepreneurial support programs for new and existing businesses, as well as incubator space in which those entities can operate. Moreover, the lab promotes innovation among established businesses aiming to develop new ideas or products.
DeGree believes that these labs could be a critical addition to rural communities.
“People in many rural communities are dealing with population decline and seeing vacant storefronts,” he said. “We believe the innovation lab model is a way to empower these small, rural communities and give them a vibrant new economic tool.”
BRANCHING OUT
Creative Adventure Lab’s announcement comes at a time when various pieces of the funding puzzle are locking into place.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority on Friday awarded it a $150,000 grant to support the launch of the five new labs. The funds were allocated through the state’s Entrepreneurial Investment Award program and will provide $40,000 for rent and utilities, $85,000 for payroll and $25,000 for programs and services.
And earlier this month, Dubuque County supervisors indicated their support to award a $50,000 grant next fiscal year toward the creation of the labs in Cascade and Dyersville. Lab officials indicated they will request that same level of funding in the two following years to support the effort.
DeGree on Monday explained that each of the five new labs will span 1,500 to 2,000 square feet, and the first could open as early as June. One new lab then likely would be opened in each subsequent quarter.
Creative Adventure Lab was founded in 2008. Many families know the organization for its lower-level “discovery lab” in Dubuque, which encourages creative play among children. The innovation lab is located on the upper level of the Jones Street facility and got its start in the fall of 2018.
MAKING AN IMPACT
Details on the new innovation labs are steadily taking shape.
Creative Adventure Lab has not yet decided where in the five communities they will be located, but DeGree said leaders already identified two or three options in each that would fit the bill.
Officials also have sketched out a model that would utilize institutional resources while allowing for a level of local leadership and control. Each new lab would employ an “innovation fellow” who lives in that particular community and, in many cases, works within the lab.
Jacque Rahe, executive director of Dyersville Economic Development Corp., said officials in the city have met with organization representatives over the past six months. This has included visits to the innovation lab in Dubuque as well as scouting possible sites in Dyersville.
“One of the hallmarks of the program, as we understand it, is that they want to repurpose an existing building and they’d like it to be in the downtown,” Rahe said.
She noted that Dyersville officials have long talked about concepts such as an innovation lab.
“I think we already have a nice base of millennials who have home-based businesses,” she said. “If we develop some kind of incubator space, it will allow for more collaboration and give them the chance to have social interaction with other businesses.”
While Creative Adventure Lab has identified five cities in which it will expand, DeGree said the effort might not stop there.
Organizers and state officials alike are envisioning a model that would allow other communities to obtain licenses and bring innovation labs to their residents.
“That is the long-term goal — a model where any community can obtain a license and gain access to the programming, management tools and administrative support we have here,” said DeGree.