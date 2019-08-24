LANCASTER, Wis. — A Midwestern fueling chain intends to construct a gas station, convenience store and car wash in Lancaster after submitting an offer to purchase four county properties.
In a unanimous decision this week, the Grant County Board of Supervisors accepted an offer from La Crosse-based Kwik Trip Inc. for a purchase price of $300,000.
“I think it’s great,” said Board Chairman Bob Keeney. “We’re very pleased.”
The offer — the only submitted to the county — is considerably greater than the amount estimated in an appraisal for those parcels plus an additional four adjoining properties. In total, the eight properties were valued at $44,000.
The discrepancy stems from the current condition of the site, at which the Grant County Jail and a former job center building are located.
In a market-ready state, which would require demolishing the buildings, the eight properties are worth about $450,000.
Kwik Trip agreed to purchase four properties — located at 901 and 925 N. Madison St. and 910 and 920 N. Adams St. — “as-is,” meaning the county will not incur demolition costs. The site spans 1.79 acres.
The sale must close within 90 days of the bid’s acceptance. Kwik Trip agreed to provide $30,000 in earnest money and desires access to the property within 30 days, Keeney said.
The agreement also gives Kwik Trip the right of first refusal on the remaining four parcels.
Meanwhile, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, jail personnel and inmates and dispatch service will be relocated to facilities located in the new Grant County Community Services Building, south of Lancaster.
Administrators expect to move by the end of August, followed by inmates by late September.
Dispatchers will move the following month, but will continue to utilize the communications equipment located at the old jail through a fiber optic connection.
The process to install new radio equipment to replace that at the old jail could take several years, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said.
The county intends to retain the two parcels on which the jail and communications equipment are located for about two years, Keeney said.
Dax Connely, Kwik Trip real estate manager, said in an email that the company is developing plans for the Lancaster fueling station, but declined to offer details.
Heather Bontreger, executive director of the Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce, said she is excited to have another Kwik Trip in town. An existing station is located at 141 N. Madison St.
“The one that we do have is so busy,” she said, noting it is one of the few businesses located in town that is open 24 hours daily.
“There is not a lot of room to move around in the parking lot, so having another spot … is going to help everything out,” she said.