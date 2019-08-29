Speaking to a crowd of nearly 200 people Wednesday at Five Flags Theater in Dubuque, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds emphasized that thriving downtown districts are critical to the state’s overall well-being.
“When our Main Streets and our downtowns thrive, so do our people and absolutely so does our state,” Reynolds said.
She praised the “revitalization” that Dubuque has undergone.
The governor’s comments came on the middle day of the three-day Iowa Downtown Conference, which is being hosted at multiple locations throughout Dubuque. Economic leaders and business owners from across the state have traveled to the city to take part in the event.
While Reynolds struck a positive tone, she acknowledged that the small businesses populating Main Streets are facing steep challenges.
Perhaps the most-common concern is the ongoing struggle to attract and retain workers, Reynolds said.
“What I am hearing, across the board, is workforce,” Reynolds said. “We are attacking that from every direction possible, but that continues to be one of the biggest challenges.”
Iowa officials hope the recently launched “This is Iowa” initiative will help attract out-of-state residents. The marketing campaign highlights success stories of Iowa entrepreneurs in hopes of reframing the narrative about the state.
“We found that most people outside of Iowa underestimate what our state has to offer,” she said. “It’s not that they have a negative impression. It’s that they don’t have much of an impression at all.”
Competing against mega-retailers and e-commerce companies like Amazon presents another challenge to downtown businesses, Reynolds acknowledged.
She said that leveling the taxation playing field was a big step forward. In 2018, Reynolds signed legislation that applies sales tax to sales over the internet in Iowa.
Even so, small businesses must find a way to stand out from the competition.
“A big part is finding that niche, determining what makes (that business) different and what makes it a destination spot,” she said.
SHOWCASING DUBUQUE
Reynolds’ latest stop in Dubuque provided her with yet another glimpse at the progress taking place downtown.
“The revitalization that has taken place in Dubuque is incredible,” she said. “It is a destination spot. They’ve been able to figure out how to bring multiple partners together to continue to renovate existing buildings and really bring culture and arts and job opportunities to life.”
Reynolds said Dubuque has been “a role model” when it comes to effectively utilizing historic tax credits, noting that community leaders have utilized these programs on both the state and federal levels to propel downtown development.
Orchestrated by the Iowa Economic Development Authority, the Iowa Downtown Conference offers a variety of speakers and workshops focused on downtown revitalization.
Dubuque Main Street Executive Director Dan LoBianco said this is the first time the event has taken place in Dubuque.
He noted that a series of tours around the community sold out two weeks ago, underscoring the opportunity that Dubuque has to show off its positive momentum. These well-attended tours focused on various themes, including public infrastructure sustainability, upper-story living and tourism-centered development.
LoBianco said he hopes visitors to Dubuque left with a deeper understanding of why downtown development matters.
“It is important to have that strong core of the community,” he said. “Communities grow, but the core is in that city center.”
RURAL-URBAN CONNECTION
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, spoke before the governor and offered his take on the importance of downtowns.
“I think Main Streets are where rural and urban meet,” he said. “It is important that we do things that show our mutual connections and (demonstrate) the fact that our futures are tied together.”
He cited Dubuque’s thriving farmers market as a prime example of the bond that can be forged between metro areas and the less-populous surrounding areas.
The crowd assembled at Five Flags Theater included multiple representatives from surrounding communities, including Jackson County Economic Alliance Director Nicolas Hockenberry.
Hockenberry enjoyed the collaborative nature of the Iowa Downtown Conference.
“I think we need to share those stories (of downtown development) — both the successes as well as the difficulties or challenges we have had,” he said.
Reynolds on Wednesday also paid a visit to Maquoketa.
She toured and visited with leaders from Imagine the Possibilities, an organization that provides community-based services to people with disabilities.