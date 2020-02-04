A “Shark Tank”-like business innovation competition is now accepting applications.
The Open 4 Business competition is held by Dubuque Main Street with Main Street Iowa and the Iowa Economic Development Authority, according to a press release.
The goal of the competition “is to provide financial and technical support for businesses that improve Iowa’s Main Street communities,” according to the release.
Applicants must be existing, for-profit businesses and must be located within or planning to relocate to the Dubuque Main Street Service area.
Each applicant is required to complete a one-page summary/entry proposal about their venture.
Entries are due by March 23 to the Dubuque Main Street office, 1069 Main St.
Local finalists will give a 15-minute presentation to a local panel of judges. One finalist will receive $500 and be entered into a statewide competition.
State qualifiers will pitch their business proposal in June to a group of state business leaders. Five qualifiers will each receive $8,000 and advance to the state finals. These finalists will be assigned coaches to help them prepare for the state contest in July. The statewide winner will receive $20,000.
Call Dan LoBianco of Dubuque Main Street at 563-588-4400 or email dan@dubuquemainstreet.org for more information.