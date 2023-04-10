A clinic that provides services for children with autism and their families soon will open a therapy center in Dubuque.

Caravel Autism Health, which operates clinics in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Indiana, Washington and Idaho, plans to open a clinic at 2055 Holliday Drive this summer.

