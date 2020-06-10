City of Dubuque officials are close to deciding whether to open municipal pools this summer.
Dubuque Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware told City Council members this week that staff members are working on a final recommendation to bring before council members on Monday, June 15. City pools have remained closed so far this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions.
City Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger said following the meeting that staff members still are finalizing information to share so council members can decide whether or when to open city pools.
If council members decide to open the two municipal pools, staff still would need three or four weeks to fill them, hire lifeguards and complete training, Kroger said. Staffing availability also could determine whether one or both pools open.
“Everything has to be on hold until there is a decision made,” he said.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds currently only is allowing pools to be open for lap swimming and swimming lessons through June 17.
Starting on Monday, the city’s playground program will begin at Flora, Comiskey, Jackson, Burden, Murphy and Allison-Henderson parks. Leisure Services and AmeriCorps staff will be on hand for the free, drop-in program offering activities that promote social distancing, Kroger said.
Breakfasts and lunches will be available at those sites through the city’s partnership with Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque.
“The program staff are meeting later this week to formulate their curriculum,” Ware said. “We will have that information out, hopefully, later this week.”
In July, city staff will begin offering some of their more traditional enrichment and sports programs. Enrichment instructors also will set up structured programs in areas such as arts and crafts, science and physical activity on select dates.
“All enrichment opportunities will be designed to adhere to social-distancing policies as much as possible while also providing take-home items, as well as use of individualized equipment and supplies,” Ware said.
City staff also plan to offer youth sports camps for tennis, soccer, baseball and softball with modified instruction to allow for social distancing.
The city will not release its traditional summer recreation brochure because of the changing nature of the pandemic, but staff will send out information about programs as it is available, Ware said.