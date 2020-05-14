Brianna Finnegan’s love for scientific research blossomed when she caught her first bat.
Finnegan, a student at University of Dubuque, had gone on an overnight trip with one of her instructors for a bat research project. When they caught a bat, she had the chance to touch it and help measure its wingspan.
“I kind of got addicted to it, in a sense,” Finnegan said.
Finnegan, 22, of Colesburg, Iowa, will be among 377 graduates honored at the school’s virtual commencement ceremonies on Saturday. Her years at UD have been marked by her commitments to both research and service.
During her time at UD, Finnegan has worked on projects such as examining white-nose syndrome in eastern Iowa bats, catching freshwater turtles in the Mississippi River and determining the presence of Lyme disease-causing bacteria in rodents, ticks and deer.
“I personally like being out in the field, being out in nature and being with my professors,” Finnegan said.
Kelly Grussendorf, an associate professor of biology at UD, said Finnegan set herself apart as a student who wanted to learn as much as possible.
“She just always did everything with passion, excitement, and just wanted to do the best that she could so she could really prepare herself for her next steps,” Grussendorf said.
Finnegan also spent three years in the Wendt Character Scholar Program, through which she got involved in service projects and events on campus.
One project she took on came during one of the Wendt program’s “gratitude weeks,” in which students pick an organization to which they can give back.
Finnegan and her group selected Wendt Regional Cancer Center at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital. That organization was particularly important to Finnegan because her mother was treated for cancer there after receiving a breast cancer diagnosis in 2015.
She and her peers made ornaments to deliver to center staff, along with food and a card thanking them for their work.
“It was nice to give back to something that, yeah, it’s a big part of the community, but also giving back to us and our family” she said.
Finnegan will be staying in Dubuque after graduation to teach physics at Hempstead High School. Eventually, she would like to get a master’s degree and then a doctorate so she can teach college students.
“I’m grateful for my time at UD,” she said. “In four years, you’re capable of doing as much as you want and being involved in as much as you want.”