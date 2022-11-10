Little resolution was found during a tense work session between Platteville Common Council members and representatives from the local domestic violence shelter over the possibility of requiring the nonprofit to make a payment in lieu of taxes.
Council members and Family Advocates staff and supporters gathered Tuesday evening to discuss the $12,405 yearly stipulation currently listed in the drafted development agreement for the organization’s new shelter to be built at 305 Eastside Road. That amount would be adjusted each year for inflation.
City officials say the payment is necessary to offset some of the costs associated with taking the 3-acre property off the tax roll since nonprofits do not have to pay property taxes. Opponents of the payment say it will put further financial strain on an essential community service that already relies on donations and grants to fund its operations.
City Manager Adam Ruechel said it isn’t particularly unusual for the city to ask for such a payment, saying the decision revolved around the age-old “conversation of the back and forth between civil services and taxes.”
In the past 10 years, the city has received payments in lieu of taxes from certain faith organizations and nonprofit housing developments. Family Advocates does not currently make any similar payments on its existing Platteville properties.
Both city officials and Family Advocates staff at the meeting bemoaned a perceived erosion of the “partnership” between the two entities that originally worked together to obtain a $3.5 million state grant for the construction of the new shelter.
Tensions hit their height when Council Member Todd Kasper told Family Advocates staff the organization was “bringing some violence to the community.” He made the statement after describing a physical disturbance at a Family Advocates property that he responded to before his retirement from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department during which a woman threatened an officer with a tire iron.
“That’s the kind of violence you’re bringing to this community and that’s just the safety for police officers,” he said. “... You do an excellent job (providing services), but you come at a cost.”
Kasper clarified after the meeting that there’s “no question” that the Platteville community needs and benefits from Family Advocates services, but he was concerned about Platteville taxpayers funding the public services used to assist the shelter’s regional clients.
Family Advocates provides resources and temporary shelter for victims of sexual and domestic violence in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties, but the organization does not receive funding directly from any of the counties or cities it serves. Most of its funding comes from state and federal grants.
Reached after the meeting, Family Advocates Executive Director Darlene Masters said Kasper’s comment was a form of “victim blaming” and that a similar fight could easily occur outside a bar or fraternity house.
City documents estimate around 34 law enforcement calls are made to Family Advocates shelter and transitional housing each year, but Masters said those numbers failed to outline the positive, “reciprocal” nature of the relationship between the shelter and police.
“If you look at the flip side, police call us for help with domestic violence calls. Police call us for sexual assault cases. … If they have somebody who needs a restraining order, they send them to us,” she said. “It’s a reciprocal relationship.”
Masters said unrestricted funds for repairs and other unexpected costs make up just 8% of the nonprofit’s $1 million annual budget since most grant funding is allocated for a specific use. She said procuring an additional $12,000 would require “significant effort.”
A crowd of around a dozen Family Advocates supporters gathered at the meeting to oppose the payment in lieu of taxes, in addition to at least 16 emails sent to council members against it. No citizens spoke in favor.
“I am adamantly opposed to a (payment in lieu of taxes),” said Platteville resident Royal Palmer. “A rose by any other name is still a tax.”
At the end of the meeting, some council members expressed a desire to lower the payment while others wanted more information from the nonprofit before deciding either way.
In the absence of a consensus, Ruechel said discussions will continue between the city and Family Advocates to see if a compromise can be found by the council’s Nov. 22 meeting. Options include lowering the payment amount, only requiring it for a certain number or years or planning to reduce the amount if the organization sells one of its other buildings, thus returning it to the tax roll.
