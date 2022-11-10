Family Advocates
Buy Now

Exterior of Family Advocates Inc. in Platteville, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

 Stephen Gassman

Little resolution was found during a tense work session between Platteville Common Council members and representatives from the local domestic violence shelter over the possibility of requiring the nonprofit to make a payment in lieu of taxes.

Council members and Family Advocates staff and supporters gathered Tuesday evening to discuss the $12,405 yearly stipulation currently listed in the drafted development agreement for the organization’s new shelter to be built at 305 Eastside Road. That amount would be adjusted each year for inflation.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.